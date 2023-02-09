LAUREN MONROE, RICK ALLEN, MATT SORUM Announce Benefit Event With Release Of "Love Is Alive"

Lauren Monroe - singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and healing arts practitioner and educator - pays homage to her rock roots with a new rendition of the classic, “Love Is Alive”, by Gary Wright. Co-produced with Jim Scott, the single features performances by Rick Allen (Def Leppard), Beth Goodfellow, John Ginty, Dylan Rose and more acclaimed musicians.

“Love Is Alive” by Lauren Monroe will be avaialble everywhere on February 10th. Pre-save / stream on release at this location.

“My musical heart comes from a love of '70s music, especially pop and rock music of the day. The moment I sang this song I felt like it was mine because I believe every word I'm singing, just like the songs I've written myself,” Monroe says, noting that performing the song unleashes powerful energy from within her. “The lyrics alone are a statement of power and when singing it with the band, it shifts me into a really grounded and resonant state,” she continues. “Love is a living energy and we all know when it's alive inside of us and can recognize it in other people. I hope that people can feel more alive and be inspired by my interpretation of this song so we can reset our vibes and align ourselves with love this year.”

In that spirit of spreading healing and love through music, Monroe, Allen (her husband and co-founder of Raven Drum Foundation), and Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, The Cult) will bring together a community of their drumming peers, supporters, donors, and music lovers for a very special event to honor and support Veterans, First Responders and trauma survivors at the exclusive GoodNoise Studio in Palm Springs, CA, on April 1st, 2023.

An Afternoon of Storytelling, Drumming & Music will begin with a healing drum circle and conclude with a live in-studio performance by Monroe, Allen and guests. VIP Donors at varying levels will have access to meet & greet opportunities, photo ops, exclusive signed merchandise, and entries into special drawings. For more information on supporting / attending the event, register here.

Founded in 2001, Raven Drum's mission is to serve, educate, and empower Veterans dealing with PTSD and TBI, people in crisis, and other at-risk populations. The foundation engages music as a tool for healing, allowing participants to use rhythm, mindfulness, and energy-medicine techniques as an avenue for connection and healing, and supports complementary and alternative-medicine programs for trauma recovery. For the past two years, Raven Drum has organized the 12 Drummers Drumming online auction, raising over $100,000, with items donated by artists such as Taylor Swift, Stewart Copeland, Alvin Taylor and more.

In 2022, Raven Drum invited a group of drummers, Veterans, first responders and supporters to the Amazing Grace estate to experience the magic of a drum circle and the healing benefits of music and community. The event was filmed and released as a short film, 12 Drummers Drumming: Finding The Rhythm To Heal.