LAURENNE/LOUHIMO Debut "Striking Like A Thunder" Music Video

Frontiers Music Srl recently released the debut album from one of their most exciting new projects, a collaboration between powerhouse Finnish vocalists Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast) and Netta Laurenne (Smackbound), under the banner Laurenne/Louhimo.

The Reckoning is available on CD/LP/Digital. Order/save The Reckoning here, and watch the new video for "Striking Like A Thunder" below.

"With this album, I wanted to capture the essence of classic heavy metal and hard rock and combine it with great melodies and lyrics that have value. It was clear from the beginning, having two strong voices on the album, that this album was going to be full of power, energy, attitude and emotion. I envisioned it lovingly kicking everyone’s ass, my own included, and I think it does just that. It’s pushing us to do better and evolve, yet having great empathy towards the struggles we all face as humans," says Netta Laurenne.

”My inspiration was definitely the thought of empowering and the songs giving a feeling of strength and sensitivity. And us interpreting the songs from our hearts and souls with full force, leaving no question about how passionate we are as vocalists and artists," adds Noora Louhimo.

After Perugino approached Netta about the possibility of some new projects for the label, including a duets album, Netta realized this was the perfect opportunity to fulfill her idea of a collaborative album with Noora. And now, these two incredible singers have put together a storming melodic metal album.

Tracklisting:

"Time To Kill The Night"

"The Reckoning"

"Tongue Of Dirt"

"Striking Like A Thunder"

"Bitch Fire"

"Hurricane Love"

"To The Wall"

"Viper's Kiss"

"Walk Through Fire"

"Dancers Of Truth"

"Striking Like A Thunder" video:

"Viper's Kiss":

"The Reckoning" video:

"Bitch Fire" video: