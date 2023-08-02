LEAH Launches Crowdfunding Campaign For Upcoming Album The Glory And The Fallen

Leah is about to embark on her most ambitious venture yet. The renowned Celtic metal singer-songwriter has launched a crowdfunding campaign to bring her new album, The Glory and the Fallen, to life. Promising to be her most epic and groundbreaking work yet, the album fuses Leah's signature blend of ethereal vocals, magical Celtic melodies and symphonic metal into a monumental soundscape inspired by fantasy, history and personal journey.

“This is one of my biggest projects to date”, illustrates the Canadian maven from her home, just outside of British Columbia. “Not because of the number of people involved, but because of the scope of the music and the way I challenged myself in the songwriting process. I think you’ll hear a continuation of my evolution as a songwriter and vocalist. This collection of songs is very much the classic Leah sound but also explores some new territory that I think you’ll really enjoy.”

The new release will feature appearances from renowned musicians Mark Jansen (Epica, MaYaN), Timo Somers (Arjen Lucassen, ex-Delain), Sander Zoer (Delain), and was produced by Oliver Philipps (Everon, Phantasma). The amazing artwork was created by Giannis Nakos (Kamelot, Evergrey, Amaranthe.)

In a gallant move, Leah will also be treating fans to an instrumental album and folk versions of several songs from the album, providing a full experience for a wide range of musical tastes.

Having successfully crowdfunded her previous four albums without the assistance of a record label, this campaign presents an opportunity for her dedicated fanbase to play a pivotal role in bringing her musical vision to life. The campaign will feature a range of special packages, including limited-edition collector's items that will not be available once the campaign concludes.

These one-of-a-kind items will undoubtedly become cherished memorabilia for Leah's dedicated fan base. She explains, “This crowdfunding campaign is a bit different in that we’re focused on true collector items, for a really immersive and memorable experience. The more common items expected will be available when the album launches publicly this fall.”

The crowdfunding campaign serves as more than just a means of funding the project; it allows Leah to connect directly with her fans and amplify her community of passionate supporters. By participating in the campaign, backers will have the unique opportunity to engage with Leah personally and gain an exclusive glimpse into the creative process behind her music. To make the campaign even more enticing, Leah has curated a selection of captivating rewards that range from limited-edition merchandise to VIP experiences, ensuring that her supporters feel truly valued and connected to the project's journey.

The Kickstarter campaign will run until August 30 and every contribution will make a significant impact in bringing this remarkable album to fruition.

Check out Leah’s past work on Bandcamp.