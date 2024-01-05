LEAH Releases “Archangel” Single Feat. Current / Former DELAIN Members TIMO SOMERS, SANDER ZOER

Celtic metal singer-songwriter has released new single “Archangel” featuring former Delain guitarist Timo Somers and current Delain drummer Sander Zoer.

"‘Archangel’ was a really fun song to write and came easily and naturally. It’s one of those songs that felt like it wrote itself. It’s a song about the more ominous side of angelic warfare and the interaction between humans and the realm beyond. I hope everyone enjoys the concept and the music!" - Leah

Preorder Leah's sixth album, The Glory And The Fallen now. Dropping February 16, this much-anticipated, crowdfunded new release will feature a who’s who of renowned musicians with appearances from Mark Jansen (Epica, MaYaN), Timo Somers (Arjen Lucassen, Ex Delain), Sander Zoer (Delain), and was produced by Oliver Philipps (Everon, Phantasma). The amazing artwork was created by Giannis Nakos (Kamelot, Evergrey, Amaranthe.)

“This is one of my biggest projects to date”, illustrates the Canadian maven from her home, just outside of British Columbia. “Not because of the number of people involved, but because of the scope of the music and the way I challenged myself in the songwriting process. I think you’ll hear a continuation of my evolution as a songwriter and vocalist. This collection of songs is very much the classic Leah sound but also explores some new territory that I think you’ll really enjoy.”

In a gallant move, Leah will also be treating fans to an instrumental album and folk versions of several songs from the album, providing a full experience for a wide range of musical tastes.

Check out Leah’s past work on Bandcamp.