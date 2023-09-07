Learn To Play DEF LEPPARD's Pyromania In Classic Album Guitar Course From LickLibrary; Video Trailer

In this Classic Album guitar course from LickLibrary, Sam Bell guides you through the powerful riffs, memorable solos, and invaluable musical insights which make this standout album one of a kind.

Pyromania is an absolute game-changer and a pinnacle of Def Leppard’s musical journey. Released in 1983, this album solidified the band’s status in the glam metal genre and showcased their exceptional musicianship.

Pyromania is a treasure trove of guitar-driven tracks, featuring a perfect blend of intricate riffs, melodic solos, and memorable hooks that have become iconic in the world of rock.

Learn to play the following: "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)", "Photograph", "Stagefright", "Too Late For Love", "Die Hard The Hunter", "Foolin’", "Rock Of Ages", "Comin’ Under Fire", "Action! Not Words", and "Billy’s Got A Gun".

Available to purchase as a stream, DVD or digital download here. Watch a video trailer below: