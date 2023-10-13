LEATHERWOLF Premier Official Music Video For New Single "Only The Wicked"

Orange County, CA-based classic metal band, Leatherwolf, have released their latest video/single, "Only The Wicked", off their most recent full-length album, Kill The Hunted, mixed by legendary studio whiz, Randy Burns (Megadeth, Kreator, Suicidal Tendencies). The video can be viewed below, and the track is available on Bandcamp and all digital platforms.

The "Only The Wicked" clip was filmed at a West Los Angeles CA location with award winning Spanish director Eric Boadella of Nlight Productions whose credits include L.A. Guns, Black Swan, and Revolution Saints.

"'Only The Wicked' is one of the songs off Kill The Hunted that's been receiving the most positive feedback and it's a personal favorite of mine as well," states drummer/founding member, Dean Roberts. "In another era, this would've probably been our lead-off single - it's got a strong chorus and definite radio potential. The thought of doing a video and hopefully giving the song some extra attention had actually been lingering for a while so I'm glad we made it a reality. We had a blast shooting with Eric and his dedicated crew and we're all pretty stoked how it turned out. Hopefully the fans will dig it as well."

Leatherwolf recently issued a limited edition double vinyl version of Kill The Hunted, including a bonus track remake of their 1989 Street Ready classic, "Thunder". Retitled "Thunder (MMXXII)", the song features a lead guitar special guest appearance by Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Iconic, Trans-Siberian Orchestra). Copies are available on the band's Big Cartel store, here.

Concurrent with the release of the "Only The Wicked" video/single, the full Kill The Hunted album will be made available on all streaming services, including Spotify.

Lineup:

Keith Adamiak - vocals

Rob Math - guitars

Luke Man - guitars

Wayne Findlay - guitar & keys

Dean Roberts - drums

Brice Snyder - bass (live)

Barry Sparks - bass (studio)