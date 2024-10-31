LEATHERWOLF Release Horror Themed Halloween Video "Lights Out Agan"

Southern California heavy metal veterans, Leatherwolf, are celebrating Halloween with the release of a horror themed video for the song "Lights Out Agan", off their most recent full-length album, Kill The Hunted. The clip features vocalist Keith Adamiak, the triple axe attack of Rob Math, Luke Man and David Coffman, bassist Brice Snyder, and drummer Dean Roberts and can be viewed below.

The band once again collaborated with award winning Spanish filmmaker, Èric Boadella, whose credits include L.A. Guns, Black Swan, and Revolution Saints, among others. Filmed at The Barracks in Downtown Los Angeles, "Lights Out Agan" finds the band in the clutches of a train driving wolfman on the way to their next concert but his train runs out of blood!

"We've done several videos with Eric and this one is definitely different", says Roberts. "All the others have pretty much been straight forward performance videos - this one has a bit of a storyline, it's sort of a mini-horror movie with an element of camp. Eric came up with the concept and we pretty much gave him and his crew free reign. I think it turned out really cool and the whole vibe of the clip is perfect for Halloween so here we go!"

Leatherwolf are currently working on an EP for 2025, which is set to feature a mix of new songs and re-recordings of several tracks from the band's catalog. The first of these re-recordings, a remake of "Thunder" off 1989's Street Ready, re-titled "Thunder (MMXXII)", was released as a bonus track on the Japanese CD and the vinyl edition of Kill The Hunted and features a lead guitar guest appearance by Joel Hoekstra.

Kill The Hunted album artwork, tracklisting, and videos below.

Kill The Hunted tracklisting:

"Hit The Dirt"

"Nobody"

"Kill The Hunted"

"Only The Wicked"

"Madhouse"

"Medusa"

"The Henchman"

"(Evil) Empires Fall"

"Road Rage"

"Lights Out Agan"

"Enslaved"

"Nobody" video:

"Only The Wicked" video:

Lineup:

Keith Adamiak - vocals

Rob Math - guitars

Luke Man - guitars

Wayne Findlay - guitar & keys

Dean Roberts - drums

Brice Snyder - bass (live)

Barry Sparks - bass (studio)