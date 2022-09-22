LEAVES' EYES And ATROCITY Introduce New Guitarist LUC GEBHARDT

Leaves' Eyes, featuring Angel Nation singer Elina Siirala, have checekd in with the following update:

"A warm welcome to Luc Gebhardt, who’s joining Leaves’ Eyes and Atrocity on guitar. We’re looking forward to working in the studio and touring together. See you all on the road soon!"

Gebhardt has shared the following message:

"It’s finally time for me to tell you about my upcoming adventure: I have officially joined Leaves' Eyes and Atrocity as a guitarist! I’ve been instantly hooked ever since I heard Atrocity’s killer riffs and the epic songs of Leaves' Eyes. Combined, both bands offer an amazing range of songs – a guitar player's dream.

I’d like to thank everyone who encouraged me to follow my path and helped me pave the road to my dream. What we have already created together is beyond words. Being a part of this journey means the world to me. I’ll see you on the road."

Leaves' Eyes have released a piano version of "Dark Love Empress". Check it out below and pick it up here.

Elina: "'Dark Love Empress' is one of my favourite songs to play live! It’s such a dynamic song with powerful lyrics and this combination gave a perfect canvas for creating a more delicate version of it. It felt very natural to play the piano arrangement as the song gives me so many visual images alongside the musical inspiration. This piano version brings out a whole different side of the song also vocally and that’s one of the reasons I love making acoustic versions of our songs."

The original version of the song appears on the band's 2020 album, The Last Viking.