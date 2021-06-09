LEAVES' EYES / ATROCITY Introduce New Bassist ANDRE NASSO

Germany's death metal outfit Atrocity and folk metal band Leaves' Eyes - both led by frontman Alexander Krull - have checked in with the following update:

"Dear fans and friends, please welcome Andre Nasso as new member of the Leaves’ Eyes and Atrocity family. We’ve shared the stage of Morbidfest 2019 with Atrocity and Sadist, and we toured together with Leaves' Eyes on the Female Metal Voices Tour 2019. Andre will take care of the low end."

Andre comments: "Some great news out of this awful year! I’m flattered to officially join this family of professional musicianship. Since we shared the stage of Morbidfest and played together on the FMV 2019 it’s been great to work with this bunch of people! I’m really looking forward to this new adventure! See you all on the road hopefully soon!"

Leaves' Eyes have announced their tour plans for 2021; the live dates will take place in fall. See the full schedule below. Temperance and Catalyst Crime have been confirmed as support.

October

27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

29 - München, Germany -, Backstage

30 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle

31 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

November

2 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

3 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

4 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44

5 - Weert, Netherlands - De Bosuil

6 - Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Brainstorm Festival

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wizemann Club

10 - Pratteln, Germany - Z7

12 - Aarschot, Switzerland - De Klinker

13 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest

14 - Zaandam, Belgium - Podium de Flux

16 - Prag Nová, Czech Republic - Chmelnice

17 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport

18 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

19 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

Leaves' Eyes latest album, The Last Viking, is available via AFM Records, and can be ordered here.

The Last Viking tracklisting:

"Death Of A King"

"Chain Of The Golden Horn"

"Dark Love Empress"

"Serpents And Dragons"

"Black Butterfly" (feat. Clémentine Delauney)

"War Of Kings"

"For Victory"

"Two Kings One Realm"

"Flames In The Sky"

"Serkland"

"Varangians"

"Night Of The Ravens"

"The Last Viking"

"Break Into The Sky Of Aeon"

"War Of Kings" video:

"Chain Of The Golden Horn" video:

"Dark Love Empress" video:

Photo by Adrian Coleasa