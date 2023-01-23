LEAVES' EYES In The Studio Recording Maskenball EP

Leaves' Eyes, featuring Angel Nation singer Elina Siirala, have checked in from the studio with an update on their next release.

"Recording some vocals for the upcoming EP, Maskenball, of Thomas Roth at Mastersound Entertainment. Thomas plays Nyckelharpa on Leaves’ Eyes The Last Viking and Sign Of The Dragonhead albums."

In September 2022, Leaves' Eyes released a piano version of "Dark Love Empress". Check it out below and pick it up here.

Elina: "'Dark Love Empress' is one of my favourite songs to play live! It’s such a dynamic song with powerful lyrics and this combination gave a perfect canvas for creating a more delicate version of it. It felt very natural to play the piano arrangement as the song gives me so many visual images alongside the musical inspiration. This piano version brings out a whole different side of the song also vocally and that’s one of the reasons I love making acoustic versions of our songs."

The original version of the song appears on the band's 2020 album, The Last Viking.