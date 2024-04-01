LEAVES' EYES - Myths Of Fate Enters Official German Album Charts

Symphonic metal vikings Leaves' Eyes recently released their new studio album, Myths Of Fate, via AFM Records. They have checked in with the following update:

"Fantastic news! After amazing shows with our new record we are happy to announce Myths Of Fate has entered the Official German Album Charts on #17! A HUGE thank you to our fans for the great support!"

With Myths Of Fate, the band set sails for new winds that definitely blow from the harsh shallows of the symphonic metal genre. The fantastic world of legends from Norse and Eastern European mythology is the setting for monumental entertainment: Leaves' Eyes open up a world of magical places, spellbound weapons or supernatural creatures.

The band produced a total of five music videos with Mastersound Entertainment. Filmed on impressive locations in Iceland, Germany and Poland, they bring the myths captivatingly to the screen. Magic creatures, great battles and enchanting warrior queens come to live. Their latest, spectacular clip for the powerful anthem "Hammer Of The Gods" can be viewed below:

Leaves' Eyes have always played in a league of their own. The international group has toured all populated continents, playing concerts in more than 50 countries, frequently reach top positions in the album charts and with every output they deliver a multimedia masterpiece when it comes to video clips and artwork.

In their multifaceted discography, Leaves' Eyes naturally integrate various genres such as folk metal, Viking metal or symphonic metal into their unique sound creations. Legendary releases like Vinland Saga (2005) or Njord (2009) made them pioneers in their own league, a position they successfully confirmed with chart-breakers like King Of Kings (2015) or Sign Of The Dragonhead (2018). Their compositions are complex, though, always well balanced between heaviness and melodic atmosphere. Each of their mind-broadening lyrical concepts based on mediaeval mythology are thoroughly researched, offering their audience journeys to the past times of Vikings, myths and sagas.

Their live shows are spectacular events with breathtaking stage scenery, including a Viking ship or even the “Swords In Rock” monument from Norway. Leaves' Eyes have been setting world history to music and undeniably, by doing so, have raced to the top of the symphonic metal tree.

Now, Alexander Krull once again exceeded his own standards in the producer’s chair. For the fine and complex compositions you will find on Myths Of Fate, he created an extraordinary and crystal-clear sound sphere with an undeniable live feeling. The band sounds raw and feisty, but still leaves space for affective atmospheres. The US soundtrack-multi-talent Jonah Weingarten contributes the impressive orchestral score that was created hand in hand with the metal arrangements. Moreover, Lea-Sophie Fischer (Eluveitie) on the fiddle and Thomas Roth’s play of the mediaeval Nyckelharpa add on mystical sounds to Myths Of Fate.

Leaves' Eyes have created an entire universe of their own imagination that showcases their talent as storytellers and music perfectionists. No doubt, the band will leave an everlasting footprint in their own genre with this album. Myths Of Fate provides a dynamic soundtrack for a vivid escape into a magical world of mythology. Four years after bringing The Last Viking to Valhalla with their previous opus, Leaves' Eyes resurrect with Myths Of Fate to celebrate their 20th year of existence. As the first single releases prove, with their ninth studio album, the band consolidates their leading position in the symphonic metal universe. Powerful, epic and impressive - Leaves' Eyes once again merge traditional metal genres by fusing elements of folk, gothic, and classical music into a captivating sonic masterpiece.

Order the album here.

Myths Of Fate tracklisting:

"Forged By Fire"

"Realm Of Dark Waves"

"Who Wants To Live Forever"

"Hammer Of The Gods"

"In Eternity"

"Fear The Serpent"

"Goddess Of The Night"

"Sons Of Triglav"

"Elder Spirit"

"Einherjar"

"Sail With The Dead"

"In Eternity" video:

"Who Wants To Live Forever" video:

“Realm Of Dark Waves” video:

"Forged By Fire" video:

Upcoming Leaves' Eyes tour dates are listed below.

April

1 - Barcelona, Spain - La Nau

2 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

3 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Analog Music Club

5 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Joy Station Club

6 - Bucharest, Romania - Fabrica

7 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Form Space

8 - Krakau, Poland - Kamienna 12

9 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

10 - Gdansk, Poland - Drizzly Grizzly

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

13 - Berlin, Germany - Orwohaus

Leaves' Eyes is:

Elina Siirala - Vocals

Alexander Krull - Vocals

Micki Richter - Guitar

Luc Gebhardt - Guitar

Joris Nijenhuis - Drums