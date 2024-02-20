LEAVES' EYES Share Myths Of Fate 2024 UK / European Tour Trailer

Viking metallers Leaves' Eyes will kick off their Myths Of Fate 2024 UK / European Tour on March 14th in Birmingham, UK. It will feature Northtale, Metalite and Catalyst Crime, and will wrap up on Spril 13th in Berlin, Germany.

The band has releassed an official tour trailer, which can be viewed below.

Tour dates are as follows:

March

14 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

15 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

16 - London, UK - The Dome

17 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

19 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

20 - Solothurn, Czech Republic - Kofmehl

21 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

23 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

24 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

26 - Darmstadt, Germany - Centralstation

27 - München, Germany - Backstage

29 - Madrid, Spain - Moby Dick

30 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

April

1 - Barcelona, Spain - La Nau

2 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

3 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Analog Music Club

5 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Joy Station Club

6 - Bucharest, Romania - Fabrica

7 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Form Space

8 - Krakau, Poland - Kamienna 12

9 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

10 - Gdansk, Poland - Drizzly Grizzly

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

13 - Berlin, Germany - Orwohaus

Leaves' Eyes recently revealed first details about a new album to be released in 2024 via AFM Records.

The band's ninth studio offering will be titled Myths Of Fate. Says Leaves' Eyes band mastermind and singer, Alexander Krull: "Finally the time has come and we can present you our new video 'Forged By Fire'! We played 'Forged By Fire' on stage at Wacken as a world premiere and the song was enthusiastically celebrated by the fans! Here's the video with an awesome storyline about the legendary Tyrfing sword and a fiery performance in the truest sense of the word! With 'Forged By Fire' we are starting a series of videos with the magical theme of the new album Myths Of Fate! Are you ready to travel with us into the world of sagas?"

"Forged By Fire" is available on all digital platforms here. Watch the video below:

Leaves' Eyes have always played in a league of their own. The international group has toured all populated continents, playing concerts in more than 50 countries, frequently reach top positions in the album charts and with every output they deliver a multimedia masterpiece when it comes to video clips and artwork. Their live shows are spectacular events with breathtaking stage scenery, including a Viking ship or even the “Swords In Rock” monument from Norway. Leaves' Eyes have been setting world history to music and undeniably, by doing so, have raced to the top of the symphonic metal tree.

With “The Last Viking”, the 2020-monumental-piece of Leaves' Eyes, they set up their own musical monument that is just as captivating and strong as the saga of the last Viking King itself. They even surpassed their own standards with an original film documentary, “Viking Spirit” from 2021. Filmed worldwide, the growing Viking re-enactment scene has been visually praised here, while fronter Alex and the band became part of this community, long ago. “The Last Viking” fuelled expectations what these geniuses will come up next with. Now, "Forged By Fire" is a more than exciting harbinger of their new album "Myths Of Fate" to be unleashed in 2024. Watch out for more details, pre-sale info and much more, to follow in the days ahead.

Leaves' Eyes is:

Elina Siirala - Vocals

Alexander Krull - Vocals

Micki Richter - Guitar

Luc Gebhardt - Guitar

Joris Nijenhuis - Drums

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)