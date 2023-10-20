LEAVES' EYES Share Wacken Open Air 2023 Viking Show Aftermovie

Leaves' Eyes, featuring Angel Nation singer Elina Siirala,performed at Wacken Open Air 2023 on August 4th. The band has shared an aftermovie of their special Viking show. CHeck it out below.

In September 2022, Leaves' Eyes released a piano version of "Dark Love Empress". Check it out below and pick it up here.

Elina: "'Dark Love Empress' is one of my favourite songs to play live! It’s such a dynamic song with powerful lyrics and this combination gave a perfect canvas for creating a more delicate version of it. It felt very natural to play the piano arrangement as the song gives me so many visual images alongside the musical inspiration. This piano version brings out a whole different side of the song also vocally and that’s one of the reasons I love making acoustic versions of our songs."

The original version of the song appears on the band's 2020 album, The Last Viking.