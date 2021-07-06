LEAVES' EYES To Release The Last Viking - Midsummer Edition 3 CD / BluRay In September; Details Revealed

On September 17th, the The Last Viking - Midsummer Edition 3 CD + BluRay will be released including tons of bonus material. It will feare the documentary "Viking Spirit", now available as BluRay, plus bonus material in a bundle with The Last Viking. One new chapter, Viking Weapons, about weaponry and weapon expertise of the Viking age added to the documentary. Now also with subtitles in French, Spanish, German and English.

Get the The Last Viking - Midsummer Edition released exclusively in a digipak set with the original album, the instrumentals and the soundtrack to the documentary, and the documentary, on Blu-Ray here.

Tracklist:

BluRay "Viking Spirit" Documentary (Playing time over 100 minutes)

Viking Lifestyle

Living History

Vikings Of The World

Alex The Viking

Norse Mythology & Music

Viking Family

Fighting Styles

Værjaborg Training

Weststorm Training

Northstorm Training

Ulflag Warhost

Viking Events

Slawentage

Wikingertage

Wolin

Hikg

Viking Workshop

Viking Art

Leaves' Eyes Viking Crew

Viking Weapons (Bonus Chapter)

Videoclips:

"Chain Of The Golden Horn"

"Dark Love Empress"

"War Of Kings"

"Blazing Waters" (Bonus)

CD1 - The Last Viking (Original album)

"Death Of A King"

"Chain Of The Golden Horn"

"Dark Love Empress"

"Serpents And Dragons"

"Black Butterfly" (feat. Clémentine Delauney)

"War Of Kings"

"For Victory"

"Two Kings One Realm"

"Flames In The Sky"

"Serkland"

"Varangians"

"Night Of The Ravens"

"The Last Viking"

"Break Into The Sky Of Aeon"

CD 2 - The Last Viking (Instrumentals)

"Death Of A King"

"Chain Of The Golden Horn"

"Dark Love Empress"

"Serpents And Dragons"

"Black Butterfly" (feat. Clémentine Delauney)

"War Of Kings"

"For Victory"

"Two Kings One Realm"

"Flames In The Sky"

"Serkland"

"Varangians"

"Night Of The Ravens"

"The Last Viking"

"Break Into The Sky Of Aeon"

CD 3 - V iking Spirit Soundtrack

"Await Orre's Storm"

"Galeids Of The Væringjar"

"Dread Hand's Fame"

"Into The Depths Of Hell"

"Chain Of The Golden Horn" (Soundtrack Version)

"Land Of The Rus"

"The Golden Secret"

"Past Wide Plains"

"Death Of A King" (Soundtrack Version)

"Blazing Waters" (2020 Version)