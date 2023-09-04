LED ZEPPELIN - Autographed Houses Of The Holy Album Sleeve Sells At UK Auction For £15,000

According to the UK's BBC, an album sleeve signed by all four members of Led Zeppelin has sold for £15,000 at auction, despite not containing the actual record. The cardboard sleeve of the 1973 album, Houses Of The Holy, was only estimated to sell for between £1,200 and £1,800.

The auction took place at Gildings Auctioneers in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, UK. Items signed by all band members are rare, due to drummer John Bonham's 1980 death and the band's subsequent split.

Despite missing its vinyl record, and also showing some light wear and tear to the corners and edges, the price achieved for the album sleeve is believed to be an auction record for signed copies of Houses Of The Holy, the band's fifth studio album.

Fewer than 30 signed copies of Led Zeppelin albums are thought to exist.

Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman, Robert Plant, is confirmed to appear at the upcoming Gloucester History Festival. Plant will be speaking in the Blackfriars Priory on Sunday, September 17, along with acclaimed historian Martin Wall, and TV historian Janina Ramirez. Gloucester History Festival takes place from Saturday, September 2 – Sunday, September 17.

Gloucester History Festival organizers state: "Lead singer of Led Zeppelin, lyricist and rock legend Robert Plant and acclaimed historian Martin Wall have long been fascinated by the history, myths and legends of the old Welsh Marches, the haunting and beautiful lands reaching all the way from Gloucestershire to the mysterious Long Mynd and the magical Kinver Edge. A land rich in Anglo-Saxon treasures, Iron Age hill forts and Arthurian legends.

They join Janina Ramirez for a fascinating journey across the borderlands between England and Wales exploring two thousand years of history from Roman to Anglo-Saxon times, from King Cnut and Boudicca to the Kingdom of Mercia, and from the last Welsh Princes to the crucible of the Industrial Revolution.

Set your gaze westward and join them in the magical atmosphere of Blackfriars Priory to hear the compelling story of England’s ancient past explored in West: Tales of the Lost Land."

Robert Plant recently announced a UK tour with Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian. The trek, featuring special guest Taylor McCall, launches on November 1 at Brighton Dome in Brighton, England, and wraps on November 23 at Victoria Hall in Stoke-On-Trent, England.

Tour dates:

November

1 - Brighton Dome - Brighton, UK

2 - G Live - Guildford, UK

5 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK

7 - Bournemouth Pavilion - Bournemouth, UK

8 - David's Hall - Cardiff, UK

11 - Lyric Theatre - The Lowry - Salford, UK

13 - New Theatre - Oxford, UK

16 - The Anvil - Basingstoke, UK

17 - Corn Exchange - Cambridge, UK

19 - Grimsby Auditorium - Grimsby, UK

20 - Sage Gateshead, Sage One - Gateshead, UK

22 - St George's Hall - Bradford, UK

23 - Victoria Hall - Stoke-On-Trent, UK