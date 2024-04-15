LED ZEPPELIN Back On Billboard Charts

Led Zeppelin is flying high on the charts again, reports Forbes.

Led Zeppelin broke up as a band more than 40 years ago. They only released music for about a decade, but during that time, they produced some of the most exciting, boundary-pushing, and commercially successful hard rock in history.

To this day, the band continues to sell well, and millions of fans around the world can’t seem to get enough of their music. This week, on the Billboard charts, the group sees one of their most important albums climb, while one of their biggest smashes finds its way back to a ranking.

Led Zeppelin’s Mothership is up slightly on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. That ranking lists the most-consumed full-lengths and EPs in the U.S. each week that Billboard classifies as hard rock when it comes to genre. The roster uses a methodology that combines streams and sales to highlight popularity, not necessarily what’s the bestselling or most-streamed, specifically.

Mothership improves from #17 to #15 on the 25-spot tally. The set has previously ruled over the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, and it’s now racked up 341 stays somewhere on the list.

Released in 2007, Mothership is a compilation of some of Led Zeppelin’s biggest and favorite songs. The living band members chose the tracks, pulling from their eight studio full-lengths. Mothership reached the top 10 on charts all around the world nearly two decades ago when it was first shared, including in the US and the UK.

As Mothership flies up the chart it appears on, one of Led Zeppelin’s most recognizable smashes is also rising. “Stairway To Heaven” returns to the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales ranking this frame.

