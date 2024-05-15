LED ZEPPELIN - "Becoming Led Zeppelin" Documentary Acquired For Theatrical Release By Sony Classics; Footage Added Since Festival Premiere

The chance for the public to see the long-awaited documentary, “Becoming Led Zeppelin”, is finally becoming a reality for fans of the classic rock band, reports Variety. The film has been acquired for release by Sony Classics Pictures, and will get a big-screen theatrical rollout, the company announced Wednesday.

The rights picked up by Sony Classics are for North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia (except for Japan), the Middle East and Benelux. Negotiations for the deal took place between Sony Classics, director Bernard MacMahon and Altitude Film Sales.

No time frame was given for the film’s release, but Zeppelin fans have waited for years, so a possible matter of months may come as good news at this point. A rough version of the film premiered at and was reviewed out of the Venice Film Festival in September 2021, before it seemed to slip into limbo, as far as the general public knew.

The film has been augmented with additional footage since the “work in progress” version screened in Venice. The announcement from Sony Classics says the “now completed” cut features “a brand-new sound mix (and) newly unearthed material from the archives of all four band members.”

More at Variety.com.