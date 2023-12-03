LED ZEPPELIN Classic "Fool In The Rain" Was Inspired By The 1978 World Cup; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"It was the final single in the storied career of one of the most hard-hitting, epic rock bands ever assembled; 'Fool In The Rain' by Led Zeppelin. For a decade Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Bonham, and John Paul Jones turned the world upside-down and inside out with their cutting-edge, all-out rock compositions, but they also did it with tracks that undercut audience expectations. And that is exactly what this song did. It came from their final proper studio album, In Through The Out Door. 'Fool In The Rain' sounded like nothing else in the band’s catalog, and was so far out in left field, that honestly it was a gamble to release it. But the band felt like it would be their biggest hit. So would this unconventional song completely backfire and kill their momentum, or would it be a huge hit? Find out next on the Professor of Rock."