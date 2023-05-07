LED ZEPPELIN Classic "Ten Years Gone" Was Inspired By ROBERT PLANT Having To Choose Between Music And Love; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"So, what happens when you give rock’s greatest frontmen ever, a relationship ultimatum? As in, 'It’s either me or your music. What’s it going to be?' Well, this actually happened with a girl that rock god Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin was deeply in love with. Okay, to be fair, this happened before Plant joined Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham of rock’s heaviest band, Led Zeppelin In fact, Plant was still scraping by reaching for his big break, but he picked music. Still, it was a heartbreaking standoff that he would never forget. A decade later with five legendary albums to his name, he wrote a song about this girl and what might have been called 'Ten Years Gone', and it became a classic landing on one of the most triumphant double albums in rock history, Physical Graffiti The epic story is next on the Professor of Rock."