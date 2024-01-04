LED ZEPPELIN Guitarist JIMMY PAGE - New T-Shirts And Hoodies Available Now

January 4, 2024, 46 minutes ago

news hard rock jimmy page led zeppelin

Led Zeppelin legend, Jimmy Page, has released a selection of new apparel items for 2024.

Kick off the new year in style with this selection of newly-released items, including:

- Fire Double Neck T-Shirt (Black)
- Richfield Coliseum '77 T-Shirt (Black)
- Vintage Zoso T-Shirt (Black)
- Gold Zoso Hoodie (Black)
- Gold Double Neck T-Shirt (Black)
- Knebworth '79 T-Shirt (Black)
- Vintage Roundel T-Shirt (Ash)
- Zoso keyring

Order now at JimmyPage.com.

 



