LED ZEPPELIN Guitarist JIMMY PAGE Recruited Bassist TIM GIVENS, Drummer ANTON FIG To Play "Rumble" At The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Jimmy Page wanted to create a faithful recreation of Link Wray’s iconic instrumental song “Rumble” for his surprise performance at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 3, the two musicians who performed with Page on stage tell LedZepNews.

Page’s surprise performance at the ceremony, his first time on stage since 2015, shocked fans despite the plans being leaked online days earlier.

To recreate Wray’s song “Rumble” for the show, Page recruited jazz bass player Tim Givens and drummer Anton Fig who previously performed and recorded with Wray and is also known for performing in the house band on David Letterman’s late night shows.

Speaking to LedZepNews the day after the much-discussed performance, both men said that they joined the temporary band via Perry Margouleff, a music producer, guitarist and guitar collector who is a long term associate of Page and played a key role in reuniting Page with his lost “Black Beauty” guitar.

Givens knew Margouleff through jazz pianist and composer Cecilia Coleman, he explains. “Perry needed an upright bass for this as he and Jimmy really wanted a faithful recreation of the original ‘Rumble’ recording which was done on upright bass,” Givens says.

Givens and Fig rehearsed together “a couple of times,” Givens says, before they rehearsed with Page in New York before the ceremony.

“We met with Jimmy a few days ago and ran through it a few times,” Givens says. “Jimmy really brought it at the performance and it was obvious in talking to him what this meant to him.”

