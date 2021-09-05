LED ZEPPELIN Guitarist JIMMY PAGE Talks Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary At 78th Venice Film Festival; Official Teaser Streaming (Video)

It was revealed back in August by ScreenDaily.com that the new documentary, Becoming Led Zeppelin, had been added to The Venice Film Festival, which runs from September 1st - 11th. The film will have its worldwide premiere out of competition at the festival.

The project, which was first announced in 2019, had unprecedented access to Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, marking the first and only time the group has participated in a documentary in 50 years.

Below is an interview with Jimmy Page that took place at 78th Venice Film Festival, and a trailer for the documentary.

“Becoming Led Zeppelin is a film that no one thought could be made,” said MacMahon. “The band’s meteoric rise to stardom was swift and virtually undocumented. Through an intense search across the globe and years of restoration of the visual and audio archive found, this story is finally able to be told.”

Altitude Film Sales and Submarine Entertainment will be announcing a release date soon.

