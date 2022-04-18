LED ZEPPELIN Legend ROBERT PLANT's Digging Deep Podcast Returns; Series 5, Episode 1: "Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp" Now Streaming

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, recently announced the fifth season of his Digging Deep podcast. You can now listen to Series 5, Episode 1: "Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp" below.

A message states: "We’re back with a new season (featuring some surprises) and start, maybe unexpectedly, with a song from Led Zeppelin III. A classic track written in a remote cottage in Wales which gave the song its famous title…."