LED ZEPPELIN Legend ROBERT PLANT's Digging Deep Podcast Returns; Series 5, Episode 1: "Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp" Now Streaming
April 18, 2022, an hour ago
Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, recently announced the fifth season of his Digging Deep podcast. You can now listen to Series 5, Episode 1: "Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp" below.
A message states: "We’re back with a new season (featuring some surprises) and start, maybe unexpectedly, with a song from Led Zeppelin III. A classic track written in a remote cottage in Wales which gave the song its famous title…."