LED ZEPPELIN - Previously Unseen Stills From July 1973 Madison Square Garden Show Online

Previously unseen stills showing Led Zeppelin backstage at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 27th, 1973 have been posted in the official LedZeppelin.com forum. Go to this location to check out the thread.

The gigs at Madison Square Garden were filmed and recorded for the band's feature movie, The Song Remains The Same, and accompanying soundtrack album, as well as the 2003 official DVD. A remastered edition of the film and soundtrack were released in November 2007.

Led Zeppelin Boots recently uploaded new source audio of Led Zeppelin performing live in Newcastle, UK on December 1, 1972.

A message accompanying the clip states: "I'm proud to unveil a brand new source for the band's 2nd show in Newcastle during their Winter 1972/1973 UK tour! This new source is quite muffled, hissy, and distorted with several cuts throughout and the latter half of the show missing. But hey, a new source is a new source right? And the old source for this show is ROUGH (like, one of the worst tapes of the band ever) so any improvement is welcome, no matter how small. The show itself (at least from what can be gleaned from these tapes) is pretty solid and energetic overall. Special thanks to the taper for taping this show, my good friend ledzepfilm for revising this tape, and to Mysterii for the thumbnail!"