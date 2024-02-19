LED ZEPPELIN - Rare 1972 Live Video Footage From Amsterdam Unearthed

On May 27, 1972, Led Zeppelin performed at RAI in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Expanded and upgraded footage of Led Zeppelin performing at the venue has surfaced online, and can be viewed below.

On the night, Led Zeppelin performed the following setlist:

"Immigrant Song"

"Heartbreaker"

"Black Dog"

"Since I've Been Loving You"

"Celebration Day"

"Stairway To Heaven"

"Bron-Y-Aur Stomp"

"Dazed And Confused"

"What Is And What Should Never Be"

"Moby Dick"

"Whole Lotta Love"

Encore:

"Rock And Roll"

"Communication Breakdown"

(Thanks: Led Zeppelin News)