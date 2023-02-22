LED ZEPPELIN Released Physical Graffiti, This Week In Music History; Video

AXS TV has released the video below, along with the following message:

"On February 24, 1975, Led Zeppelin released their sixth album, Physical Graffiti, which includes hits like 'Ten Years Gone' and Robert Plant's personal favorite, 'Kashmir'. Watch as he talks about why "Kashmir" stands out from their other songs, whether he considers music a profession, a craft, or an art, and more on This Week In Music History."



