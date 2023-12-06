LED ZEPPELIN Singer ROBERT PLANT Narrates New Nature Positive Campaign - "I'm Joining The Call For An Equitable, Net-Zero Emissions And Nature Positive World"; Video

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, has teamed up with Nature Positive Initiative, which represents conservation organizations, institutes, and business and finance coalitions coming together to drive alignment around use of the term ‘nature positive’ and support broader, longer-term efforts to deliver nature-positive outcomes.

Plant, who narrates the video below, states: "Right now, world leaders are making important decisions at #COP28 that will affect the future of our planet. That's why I'm joining the call for an equitable, net-zero emissions and #NaturePositive world.🌱🤝 'There’s still time to change the road you’re on'."