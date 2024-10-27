LEDGEND Feat. Former SLIK TOXIK Drummer NEAL BUSBY Release Official Music Video For "Fright Night"

Sometime late in 1986, the sudden demise of Neal Busby's (Juno Award winning Slik Toxik drummer) first real band, Chyld left him determined to seek out new players on the Toronto scene, those with the chops to keep up with his legendary marathon rehearsal regimen and a shared dedication to musicianship. He found it in a small classified advertisement in the Toronto Star, it simply said; "GIT and BIT graduates looking for drummer." GIT and BIT were acronyms for the Guitar & Bass Institute of Technologies located at the M.I.T. (Musicians Institute of Technology in Los Angeles), this of course got Neal's attention and the necessary call was made.

The GIT part of the team was Gary Procyshyn, Gary had attended the prestigious Hollywood based school via a Lenny Breau scholarship. Gary and Neal clicked and after a short stint as a Van Halen tribute band, Ledgend was born. Although Ledgend was primarily a cover band, Gary was determined to write original hard rock music, influenced by the sounds of the day like Ozzy & DLR (David Lee Roth solo band).

Flash forward to 2024, after reuniting via social media, Neal suggested to Gary that the song "Fright Night", written in 1987, was really good and deserving of finally being properly recorded and mixed. At Gary's home in Dauphin, Manitoba he got to work, recording all the guitar and bass parts in record time. Neal was floored by the results and immediately mapped out and recorded the drums and began mixing everything. But who was going to sing?

Enter Huguette "Chantal" Arsenault, who had some downtime in between writing new songs for her main project, Twirl (5000+ tv episode song placements). Gary really enjoyed the change in dynamic and the addition of mysterious feminine energy that Huguette brought to the sound of the song, as it came to life so many years after being written. All involved were so impressed it inspired the next step, to create a complimentary music video, that captures the gothic horror of the song's lyrics. Gary filmed his parts in Dauphin, Manitoba, Huguette and Neal filmed in Toronto with the addition of Toxyk Chyld and Gypsy Wytch's six-string fret burner, Todd Lefever (Alpha Galates EMI), expertly playing the part of Ledgend's bass player.

Like a bolt of lightning through Frankenstein's corpse, the "Fright Night" video springs to life and rampages through town, with guitars that stab like pitchforks and vocals that shine like fiery torches, as it crushes the locals with an authentic shock of traditional heavy metal!