LEE AARON / CONEY HATCH Guitarist SEAN KELLY To Be Inducted Into North Bay Musicians & Entertainers Hall Of Recognition
June 10, 2022, an hour ago
Congratulations to guitarist Sean Kelly (Lee Aaron, Coney Hatch, Crash Kelly), who will be inducted into the North Bay Musicians & Entertainers Hall Of Recognition. The Hall is dedicated to honouring the history and legacy of local entertainers who have made significant contributions to North Bay and area arts & culture.
The Induction Gala will take place on Friday, September 16, 2022 at The Grande Event Centre, featuring a full sit-down dinner, presentations and live performances. Save the date and stay tuned for more details.
Inductees:
Mark Allen - keyboardist, composer, music director, vocal director
Ione Barre - actor, director, Gateway Theatre Guild pioneer
Eric Bedard - award-winning and renowned “Magician to the Stars”
Shirantha Beddage - jazz saxophonist, composer, Juno nominee
Hali Carlson - Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre pioneer, long-time producer
Peter Cliche - singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, recording artist
Norm Critchley - violinist/concertmaster, North Bay Symphony founder
Dave Johnson - guitarist, band leader, singer/songwriter
Sean Kelly - rock/classical guitarist, recording artist, singer, music educator
Mary Kennedy - lead singer, actor, multi-instrumentalist
Moe McGuinty - guitarist, singer/songwriter, long-time solo performer
Shawn Sasyniuk - drummer/percussionist, guitarist, singer/songwriter