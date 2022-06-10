LEE AARON / CONEY HATCH Guitarist SEAN KELLY To Be Inducted Into North Bay Musicians & Entertainers Hall Of Recognition

Congratulations to guitarist Sean Kelly (Lee Aaron, Coney Hatch, Crash Kelly), who will be inducted into the North Bay Musicians & Entertainers Hall Of Recognition. The Hall is dedicated to honouring the history and legacy of local entertainers who have made significant contributions to North Bay and area arts & culture.

The Induction Gala will take place on Friday, September 16, 2022 at The Grande Event Centre, featuring a full sit-down dinner, presentations and live performances. Save the date and stay tuned for more details.

Inductees:

Mark Allen - keyboardist, composer, music director, vocal director

Ione Barre - actor, director, Gateway Theatre Guild pioneer

Eric Bedard - award-winning and renowned “Magician to the Stars”

Shirantha Beddage - jazz saxophonist, composer, Juno nominee

Hali Carlson - Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre pioneer, long-time producer

Peter Cliche - singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, recording artist

Norm Critchley - violinist/concertmaster, North Bay Symphony founder

Dave Johnson - guitarist, band leader, singer/songwriter

Sean Kelly - rock/classical guitarist, recording artist, singer, music educator

Mary Kennedy - lead singer, actor, multi-instrumentalist

Moe McGuinty - guitarist, singer/songwriter, long-time solo performer

Shawn Sasyniuk - drummer/percussionist, guitarist, singer/songwriter