LEE AARON / CONEY HATCH Guitarist SEAN KELLY To Guest On TOQUE Talk With TODD KERNS Tomorrow

Be sure to catch Toque Talk on Tuesday, August 24th at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern on Facebook Live and YouTube as the very special guest will be guitarist Sean Kelly. In addition to fronting his own band, Crash Kelly, Sean has worked with Lee Aaron, Coney Hatch, Helix, and many more.

"Sean had the idea to pick our favorite Canadian guitar solos of all time, so make your list and join us," says Toque.

Hosted by Darren Steen, Toque Talk features all four Toque band members: Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz (both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators), as well as Cory Churko, and Shane Gaalaas.

See Sean Kelly in the video for "Vampin'", the third single from Lee Aaron's new album, Radio On!, released in July 2021.

In 2019, Crash Kelly released their first new single in ten years with “Touch Me”. The track was produced by Sean and multi-platinum producer / engineer Frank Gryner (Rob Zombie, A Perfect Circle).

Crash Kelly's sound is best described as ‘70s glam rock on the early ‘80s Sunset Strip... T-Rex and Mott The Hoople by way of Mötley Crüe and Hanoi Rocks, with more than a fair dose of Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick and Thin Lizzy thrown in for proper effect.

(Photo by Andrew Clowater)