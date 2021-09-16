LEE AARON Looks Back On Success Of 1989's Bodyrock Album - "It Resonated With People In A Big Way, And That's All Any Artist Ever Hopes For"

Canadian rock icon Lee Aaron has posted the following message on social media looking back on her hit album, Bodyrock, released in 1989:

"Thirty-two years ago, BodyRock was released. After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on big producers and marketing for my four previous albums (thank you Attic Records for believing in us!) it was done on a relatively small budget but held fast to the original vision myself and John Albani had for the record. It was a huge lesson in trusting my instincts. It resonated with people in a big way, and that’s all any artist ever hopes for. Connection.

The music industry as we once knew it has been decimated, yet, I just can’t stop making music…Thank you to all our friends and fans who are still along for the ride. You are the absolute best."

Bodyrock was released on September 13th, 1989 and produced the singles "Watcha Do To My Body", "Hands On" and "Sweet Talk". The album was certified Platinum on December 18th, 1989.

Lee Aaron recently released a video for her new single, "Vampin'". Check it out below.

The video was authored and edited by the multi-talented Canadian engineer/producer/mixer and video genius Frank Gryner. Frank has recently done videos for Alice Cooper and Def Leppard and also was the video editor for Lee's Power, Soul, Rock'n'Roll - Live in Germany DVD, released in 2019 via Metalville. He has also done production and sound recordings for Rob Zombie, Trent Reznor, and A Perfect Circle.

Lee Aaron is back with a collection of 12 brand-new originals that invite you to tune into the heartbeat of your personal radio dial and hear the best of what this rock 'n' roll legend has to offer.

Like the FM stations that once ruled the airwaves, Radio On! is full of classic, melodic rock hooks, nasty guitar riffs, big harmonies, and inspired songwriting. Themes explored on the album include: mortality ("Radio On," "Twenty One"), materialism ("Devil's Gold"), empowerment ("Vampin'"), addiction ("Wasted"), love ("Cmon," "Had Me At Hello"), and society ("Soul Breaker," "Russian Doll").

Lee Aaron delivers these messages with memorable, soaring melodies and her extraordinary, versatile voice that has remained powerful and consistent throughout her career.

Like your favorite radio DJ coming over the airwaves on a hot summer night, Lee Aaron invites you to set your dial for a genuine rock 'n' roll listening experience… 12 tracks of melodic rock at its BEST!

Radio On! tracklisting:

"Vampin'"

"Soul Breaker"

"Cmon"

"Mama Don’t Remember"

"Radio On"

"Soho Crawl"

"Devil’s Gold"

"Russian Doll"

"Great Big Love"

"Wasted"

"Had Me At Hello"

"Twenty One"

"Twenty One" video:

"Cmon" video:

Lineup:

Lee Aaron - lead vocals

Sean Kelly - guitar

Dave Reimer - bass

John Cody - drums