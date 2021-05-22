LEE AARON - New Single "C'mon" Available Now

Lee Aaron will release her new album, Radio On!, on July 23 via Metalville Records, delayed from the previously announced June 18 date. The first single from record, "C'mon", was released yesterday, May 21, and can be enjoyed below. Get your digital copy of "C'mon" now at this location.

Multi-platinum, award-winning Canadian vocalist Lee Aaron is back with a collection of 12 brand-new originals that invite you to tune into the heartbeat of your personal radio dial and hear the best of what this rock 'n' roll legend has to offer.

Like the FM stations that once ruled the airwaves, Radio On! is full of classic, melodic rock hooks, nasty guitar riffs, big harmonies, and inspired songwriting. Themes explored on the album include: mortality ("Radio On," "Twenty One"), materialism ("Devil's Gold"), empowerment ("Vampin'"), addiction ("Wasted"), love ("Cmon," "Had Me At Hello"), and society ("Soul Breaker," "Russian Doll").

Lee Aaron delivers these messages with memorable, soaring melodies and her extraordinary, versatile voice that has remained powerful and consistent throughout her career.

Like your favorite radio DJ coming over the airwaves on a hot summer night, Lee Aaron invites you to set your dial for a genuine rock 'n' roll listening experience… 12 tracks of melodic rock at its BEST!

Radio On! tracklisting:

"Vampin’"

"Soul Breaker"

"Cmon"

"Mama Don’t Remember"

"Radio On"

"Soho Crawl"

"Devil’s Gold"

"Russian Doll"

"Great Big Love"

"Wasted"

"Had Me At Hello"

"Twenty One"

Lineup:

Lee Aaron - lead vocals

Sean Kelly - guitar

Dave Reimer - bass

John Cody - drums