LEE AARON On Being A "Huge" HEART Fan - "ANN And NANCY WILSON Were Responsible For My Decision To Become A Female Rock N' Roller"

Canadian rock icon Lee Aaron will release her new album, Radio On!, on July 23 via Metalville Records. She recently spoke with Greece's Rock Pages about the album and her career. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

On the spontaneous feel of Radio On!

Lee Aaron: "It’s a continuation of the creative flow. And you know what, if you get that spontaneous feeling, if you hear that energy, this raw approach in the songs then my mission is accomplished. That’s exactly what we were aiming at right from the start. I said that to a couple of interviews so far… I worked hard for many years to find the right musicians for my band and I am having a great time with them as they are super talented and bring their own unique ideas to the table when we are writing new material. There’s something really magical when we all get together in the studio and start writing songs. So, what you described as a 'spontaneous feeling' is exactly what we were trying to achieve. Instead of sending back and forth files with music ideas, I said to the guys: 'Let’s get in the studio and work around those new ideas so as to catch this energy of a jamming session. Let’s pretend that we are 18 years old and we are in our garage again. Let’s just write a record that our friends will absolutely love.' That was our goal and that’s exactly what we did. After all, this is the way we used to write music and we didn’t really care what people think."

On the Pat Benatar / classic Heart feel of the new song "Soul Breaker"

Lee Aaron: "I love 'Soul Breaker' and I am glad that you noticed those influences because I grew up with Pat Benatar and Heart. As a matter of fact, I was a huge Heart fan when I was a teenager…Ann and Nancy Wilson were responsible for my decision to become a female rock n’ roller."

Read the complete interview here.

Lee Aaron recently released a video for the new single, "Vampin'". Check it out below.

The video was authored and edited by the multi-talented Canadian engineer/producer/mixer and video genius Frank Gryner. Frank has recently done videos for Alice Cooper and Def Leppard and also was the video editor for Lee's Power, Soul, Rock'n'Roll - Live in Germany DVD, released in 2019 via Metalville. He has also done production and sound recordings for Rob Zombie, Trent Reznor, and A Perfect Circle.

Lee Aaron is back with a collection of 12 brand-new originals that invite you to tune into the heartbeat of your personal radio dial and hear the best of what this rock 'n' roll legend has to offer.

Like the FM stations that once ruled the airwaves, Radio On! is full of classic, melodic rock hooks, nasty guitar riffs, big harmonies, and inspired songwriting. Themes explored on the album include: mortality ("Radio On," "Twenty One"), materialism ("Devil's Gold"), empowerment ("Vampin'"), addiction ("Wasted"), love ("Cmon," "Had Me At Hello"), and society ("Soul Breaker," "Russian Doll").

Lee Aaron delivers these messages with memorable, soaring melodies and her extraordinary, versatile voice that has remained powerful and consistent throughout her career.

Like your favorite radio DJ coming over the airwaves on a hot summer night, Lee Aaron invites you to set your dial for a genuine rock 'n' roll listening experience… 12 tracks of melodic rock at its BEST!

Radio On! tracklisting:

"Vampin’"

"Soul Breaker"

"Cmon"

"Mama Don’t Remember"

"Radio On"

"Soho Crawl"

"Devil’s Gold"

"Russian Doll"

"Great Big Love"

"Wasted"

"Had Me At Hello"

"Twenty One"

"Twenty One" video:

"Cmon" video:

Lineup:

Lee Aaron - lead vocals

Sean Kelly - guitar

Dave Reimer - bass

John Cody - drums