LEE AARON Premiers "Twenty One" Music Video

Lee Aaron will release her new album, Radio On!, on July 23 via Metalville Records. Today, reveals the new video, "Twenty One". The beautiful ballad is the second single taken from the forthcoming new studio album.

Lee says about the song: "'Twenty One' is a love letter to all my 'young at heart' fans. We have grown up together, raised children, lost loved ones, gone through relationship break-ups and more. We are all survivors on this crazy, sometimes painful, journey called 'life.' It's a reflection on how fast time seems to pass, yet in our minds, we still feel like we're 21."

The video was authored and edited by the multi-talented Canadian engineer/producer/mixer and video genius Frank Gryner. Frank has recently done videos for Alice Cooper and Def Leppard and also was the video editor for Lee's Power, Soul, Rock'n'Roll - Live in Germany DVD, released in 2019 via Metalville. He has also done production and sound recordings for Rob Zombie, Trent Reznor, and A Perfect Circle.

Lee Aaron is back with a collection of 12 brand-new originals that invite you to tune into the heartbeat of your personal radio dial and hear the best of what this rock 'n' roll legend has to offer.

Like the FM stations that once ruled the airwaves, Radio On! is full of classic, melodic rock hooks, nasty guitar riffs, big harmonies, and inspired songwriting. Themes explored on the album include: mortality ("Radio On," "Twenty One"), materialism ("Devil's Gold"), empowerment ("Vampin'"), addiction ("Wasted"), love ("Cmon," "Had Me At Hello"), and society ("Soul Breaker," "Russian Doll").

Lee Aaron delivers these messages with memorable, soaring melodies and her extraordinary, versatile voice that has remained powerful and consistent throughout her career.

Like your favorite radio DJ coming over the airwaves on a hot summer night, Lee Aaron invites you to set your dial for a genuine rock 'n' roll listening experience… 12 tracks of melodic rock at its BEST!

Radio On! tracklisting:

"Vampin’"

"Soul Breaker"

"Cmon"

"Mama Don’t Remember"

"Radio On"

"Soho Crawl"

"Devil’s Gold"

"Russian Doll"

"Great Big Love"

"Wasted"

"Had Me At Hello"

"Twenty One"

"Cmon" video:

Lineup:

Lee Aaron - lead vocals

Sean Kelly - guitar

Dave Reimer - bass

John Cody - drums