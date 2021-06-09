LEE AARON Record Store Day Exclusive - Get Your Metal Queen LP Discount Now!

BraveWords has partnered up with Unidisc as we are celebrating the Record Store Day Exclusive reissue of Lee Aaron’s groundbreaking Metal Queen album on slick and sexy Opaque Pink Vinyl! Our treasured BraveWords visitors will get 10% off their order (LP, WAV, FLAC or MP3/320) by clicking here.

The album, and particularly the title track and video, brought the Candian icon fame worldwide almost overnight. When asked about her (arguably) crowning achievement, she says it painted herself in a corner, but not on purpose.





"Yes,” Lee Aaron agrees. “Usually we create tough characters to protect the softer side of ourselves. We have the person that we'd like to present to the outside world … everyone has a façade, it's who we are. And then there's the person that we really are. And the goal I suppose is to converge and be more of the same as you grow and mature. 'Metal Queen' embraced an idealism about womanhood and femininity that I had at that time and through the video and subsequent perceptions, it didn't really translate. Certain people got it, certain people did. In fact, Europe was far more ahead at getting that song. But because the way that North America is, the way that women are marketed here, it created stereotypes for me. And I definitely felt boxed into a corner. People kind of put me on a pedestal and treated me like I was the toughest chick on the planet, this Amazon woman. 'This metal queen, don't mess with me!' Is that who I really am? Of course not. Nobody can live up to that kind of expectation right? But now I no longer look at the Metal Queen image as an albatross. Nowadays I hear people calling me Canada's Queen Of Rock or Canada's Reigning Metal Queen, it's more a title of honour. I feel more comfortable with it now, and I think my fans have grown up, too."



