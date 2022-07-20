LEE AARON To Release Elevate Album In Late '22 / Early '23

Legendary rock diva, Lee Aaron, will release her new album, entitled Elevate, in late 2022 or early 2023.

Jimmy Kay from The Metal Voice recently spoke to Lee Aaron and guitarist Sean Kelly. The two spoke about the upcoming album and their upcoming show at the famous El Mocambo in Toronto. Watch below.

Sean Kelly Spoke about the writing process on the new album: "I am constantly pestering Lee with ideas because I think it's the buzz that we are chasing at this point in our lives. The process of creation that comes out of friendship and sharing our influences getting in a room. That happened again with the new album Elevate getting together in the room working with Mike Fraser (record producer, engineer, and mixer) and Lee producing. We are just vibing off each other, it's a special chemistry and it's one that I appreciate more and more especially after Covid where we had to be separated and I am so grateful for it."

Lee Aaron continued: "The new album Elevate is the Covid Baby. Radio On, our last album, came out in 2021 and we have just finished another studio album (Elevate).The new album springboards from where Radio On left off (musically). Radio On was written literally just before Covid hit and we recorded the bed tracks and finished the album during Covid. Elevate, the new album, was created during Covid too. It was the process of sending files back and forth. So the vibe is a little more different, even a little more structured but well thought out. I think it takes Radio On to a whole other level. I also think we dove into a little more pseudo political territory with some of the lyrics. We are all growing up in this bizarre age and there are so many weird things going on in our world right now and that was reflected on the material from the new album. We are hoping to release the new album pre Christmas but if it doesn't work out because of the timeline it will probably be the spring of next year. There will be ten songs but we recorded 14. A couple of the songs are long. My husband explained to me that vinyl sounds best under 45 minutes long so I had to come up with running order that was 45 minutes long, so we ended up shaving it to about 10 tracks. Now we have extra tracks left but I am not sure what we are going to do with them yet but they will come out on something in the future."