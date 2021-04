LEE AARON To Release Radio On! Album In June; Artwork And Tracklisting Revealed

Canadian Metal Queen, Lee Aaron, will release her new album, Radio On!, on June 18 via Metalville Records. Check out the artwork and tracklisting below, and stay tuned for complete details

Radio On! tracklisting:

"Vampin’"

"Soul Breaker"

"Cmon"

"Mama Don’t Remember"

"Radio On"

"Soho Crawl"

"Devil’s Gold"

"Russian Doll"

"Great Big Love"

"Wasted"

"Had Me At Hello"

"Twenty One"

Lineup:

Lee Aaron - lead vocals

Sean Kelly - guitar

Dave Reimer - bass

John Cody - drums