LEFT HAND SOLUTION Release "For The Hallowed Blood" Video From Studio Nevo

Swedish doomsters, Left Hand Solution, have unleashed a new video for "For The Hallowed Blood" from Studio Nevo. Watch below.

Drummer and songwriter, Erik Barthold, comments about the song and the making of the new video: "The video was shot in Nevo Studios, our favorite recording studio and longtime collaborators of Left Hand Solution. Our album Light Shines Black was recorded there 20 years ago, and since then this studio has a special place in our hearts. Always an awesome vibe to record there and that is what we wanted to show with the video.

“For The Hallowed Blood is about being truly devoted to someone, and to experience the loss of this someone. It also flirts with religious ceremony and vampires, with the blood being a symbol for eternal life and love. The salvation of being loved.”

Left Hand Solution had revealed earlier a music video for the song “Jolene” taken off their upcoming album, Dead Of Winter. This was also the first video clip the band has done in a very long time which was shot at Sundsvalls Teater in Sweden. What made Left Hand Solution always special was their combination of hard riffs, dark melodies, and Mariana Frykman’s dark and beautiful voice. Being one of the early metal band with a female vocalist their influence has been largely overlooked and their cult following has grown quite a lot lately.

Lineup:

Mariana Frykman – Vocals

Joakim Mårdstam – Guitar

Peter Selin – Bass

Erik Barthold – Drums & Backing Vocals