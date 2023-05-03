Legal Team For AEROSMITH’s STEVEN TYLER Asks Judge To Strike Down Parts Of Sex Assault Accusation Lawsuit

Rolling Stone is reporting that Aerosmith frontman, Steve Tyler, is trying to dent the teenage sexual assault lawsuit filed against him, with his legal team asking a judge to strike a claim of intentional inflection of emotional distress (IIED) “based on statements” Tyler made in memoirs about his relationship with Julia Misley.

Misley sued Tyler last December, accusing him of sexual assault and battery in the 1970s, starting when she was 16. The suit included several excerpts from Tyler’s 2011 memoir, in which he wrote that he “almost took a teen bride,” and that the girl’s parents “signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state.” Tyler also wrote that “she was sixteen, she knew how to nasty, and there wasn’t a hair on it.”

Tyler has denied the allegations in Misley’s suit, though he hasn’t denied having sex with Misley. He’s alleged that Misley consented to the sexual relationship, and that her claims were barred “because of immunity to Defendant as caretaker/guardian.” (One lawyer who previously spoke to Rolling Stone called the immunity response “fucking insane.”)

Now, in the new filing, Tyler’s lawyers are arguing that the parts of Misley’s suit based on the memoir make it a “Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation” (SLAPP). SLAPPs are typically brought by entities trying to silence those speaking out against them; in this case, Tyler’s lawyers claim that the motion to strike is “made upon the grounds that” Misley filed a SLAPP because, “The conduct complained of arises out of statements made in Tyler’s published memoirs. Such conduct implicates Tyler’s right to free speech.”

Read more at RollingStone.com.

After 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for over 100 million fans… it’s time for one last go.

Today, four-time Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith have announced "Peace Out" with special guest The Black Crowes. Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.” Watch an announcement video below:

Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour will kick off in Philadelphia, PA, on September 2, with stops in iconic arenas across the US and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on January 26. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2023.

General on sale begins Friday, May 5 at 10 AM, local time on ticketmaster.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more. For more information, visit aerosmith.com/vip.

The band also shared news of Joey Kramer’s absence from this touring run. ‘“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Tour dates:

September

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

9 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

October

11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November

1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena

4 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

7 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

December

1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

4 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

January

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena

7 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre