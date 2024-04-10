Legendary Black Metal Landmark Once Owned By Late MAYHEM Guitarist EURONYMOUS Severely Damaged In Fire

Oslo, Norway-based record store, Neseblod Records - formerly known as Helvete (“Hell”) and previously owned by late Mayhem guitarist Øystein Aarseth (aka Euronymous) - has been severely damaged in a fire, with fears that historical black metal materials have been lost forever.

According to a report by VG News, on Tuesday evening, the block containing the store had to be evacuated after heavy smoke was reported, and fire service moved in. Police are investigating the matter. They do not know what caused the fire, but say they received a report that someone had observed flames in the basement.

"The fire was extinguished fairly quickly," says Oslo Fire and Rescue Service representative Robert Gudmundsen. He says that one of the firemen who rushed to the fire inhaled some smoke and was checked by health personnel at the scene.

Neseblod opened in 2013, on the premises of former record shop Helvete, and is referred to as legendary in the metal community. It was Øystein Aarseth, aka "Euronymous", who started the store in 1991. At this time there were several church fires in Norway, and some from the black metal community were directly involved in these.

Aarseth shut down Helvete in 1993, and according to NRK, the negative attention surrounding church fires, violence and devil worship are mentioned as possible reasons.

Meanwhile, Darren Toms has organized a fundraiser for Neseblod Records. At the GoFundMe page he writes: "I have been working with many Norwegian black metal bands over the years and Neseblod Records (formerly Helvete) in the heart of Oslo, it has been part of the scene since the beginning of this unique musical movement, and is the heart & spirit of the genre. A fire ripped through the basement and shop last night destroying an archive of rare black metal history! I am starting this GoFundMe to help Kenneth get back on his feet."

(Photo - Eivind Andreas Haugen / VG)