Legendary Maida Vale Studios Which Hosted THE BEATLES, DAVID BOWIE, METALLICA Sold To Movie Composer HANS ZIMMER

June 30, 2023, 36 minutes ago

news hard rock classic rock maida vale hans zimmer

Legendary Maida Vale Studios Which Hosted THE BEATLES, DAVID BOWIE, METALLICA Sold To Movie Composer HANS ZIMMER

Movie composer Hans Zimmer – known for his work on Gladiator, The Lion King, Inception, and more, has bought the legendary Maida Vale – the BBC’s recording studios which hosted David Bowie and The Beatles, reported by The Daily Mail.

The 65-year-old snapped up the Grade II-listed building in Maida Vale, North-West London, through his music production and publishing company 14th Street Music in recent weeks.

The building – which the BBC bought in 1933 – went on sale last November after the Corporation announced in 2018 that it intended to relocate to purpose-built music recording and rehearsal studios in Stratford, East London, from 2025.



Featured Audio

VOIVOD – “Nuage Fractal” (Century Media)

VOIVOD – “Nuage Fractal” (Century Media)

Featured Video

VORTEX - "First Blood"

VORTEX - "First Blood"

Latest Reviews