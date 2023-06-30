Legendary Maida Vale Studios Which Hosted THE BEATLES, DAVID BOWIE, METALLICA Sold To Movie Composer HANS ZIMMER

Movie composer Hans Zimmer – known for his work on Gladiator, The Lion King, Inception, and more, has bought the legendary Maida Vale – the BBC’s recording studios which hosted David Bowie and The Beatles, reported by The Daily Mail.

The 65-year-old snapped up the Grade II-listed building in Maida Vale, North-West London, through his music production and publishing company 14th Street Music in recent weeks.

The building – which the BBC bought in 1933 – went on sale last November after the Corporation announced in 2018 that it intended to relocate to purpose-built music recording and rehearsal studios in Stratford, East London, from 2025.