LEGION OF THE DAMNED Annihilate With New Album Title Track "The Poison Chalice"; Lyric Video

Once again, Dutch thrash icons Legion Of The Damned unload hatred and anger into their remarkable depths of black and death metal, releasing yet another unmatched demon with the upcoming album, The Poison Chalice, out May 26 via Napalm Records. Surrounded by pitch-black darkness and tortured souls, the demonic underworlds are ready to eat.

With title track “The Poison Chalice”, Legion Of The Damned embrace the Beast together with an official lyric video. For the first time ever on a studio album, the band hails as a five piece and brings their aggressive and brutally blackened soundscapes to a higher level - closing the album with a steel-breaking track.

Legion Of The Damned on “The Poison Chalice”: “Title track 'The Poison Chalice' praises the dangerous fruits of the left hand path and is straight forward heavy and furious death thrash“

Founded in 1990 as Occult, the thrash machine around founding members Maurice Swinkels and Erik Fleuren was reborn as Legion Of The Damned in 2005. On The Poison Chalice, the band unites with Fabian Verweij as second guitarist besides Twan van Geel and hails together with bassist Harold Gielen performing as a five piece for the first time ever on a studio album.

The Poison Chalice will be available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold Glow In The Dark Vinyl with Slipmat - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide. Napalm Records Shop exclusive

- 1 LP Gatefold Light Green Transparent - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide. EMP exclusive

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- 2 CD Digipak incl Bonus CD containing live recordings from Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022 and Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

- Music Cassette Green (strictly limited to 100 copies worldwide)

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Saints In Torment"

"Contamination"

"Progressive Destructor"

"Skulls Adorn The Traitor’s Gate"

"Behold The Beyond"

"Retaliation"

"Savage Intent"

"Chimes Of Flagellation"

"Beheading Of The Godhead"

"The Poison Chalice"

Bonus CD:

"Werewolf Corpse" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Pray And Suffer" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Diabolist" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Bleed For Me" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Legion Of The Damned" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Intro/Slaughtering The Pigs" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Doom Priest" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020’

"Place Of Sin" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Undead Stillborn" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Intermezzo" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Taste Of The Whip" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Slaves Of The Southern Cross" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"The Window's Breed" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Legion Of The Damned" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Dark Coronation/Outro" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Beheading Of The Godhead" video:

The Poison Chalice comes to life by spreading its eerily beautiful wings within the first few seconds, then dives headfirst into a hellishly furious storm before the second song "Contamination" absolutely kills. In classic Legion Of The Damned manner, there is no escape as the track relentlessly drives into the abyss.

The album spreads brutal and ice cold thrash soundscapes through relentless attacking drums and incredible guitar harmonies from both lead guitarists, underlined by angry bass lines. Infectious thrash treasures such as “Progressive Destructor”, and the almost seven-minute berserk “Behold The Beyond” break necks with hammering guitar riffs and bloody double bass infernos. “Beheading of The Godhead” delivers what the song title promises, before the past 48 minutes of hate closes with a final deep gulp from “The Poison Chalice” - leaving no one behind.

Together with producer Erwin Hermsen, the band has closed the gates of the underworld in Toneshed Studio and demonstrates that they remain the unchallenged masters of brute and unrelenting death-thrash metal in 2023.

Legion Of The Damned are:

Maurice Swinkels - vocals

Twan Van Geel - guitars

Fabian Verweij - guitars

Harold Gielen - bass

Erik Fleuren - drums

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)