LEGION OF THE DAMNED Perform At Wacken Open Air 2023; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Dutch death-thrashers Legion Of The Damned played a nightly set at Bullhead City at Wacken Open Air 2023. Check out pro-shot footage featuring the tracks “Legion Of The Damned”, “Beheading Of The Godhead”, and “Son Of The Jackal”.

Legion Of The Damned released The Poison Chalice June 9 via Napalm Records.

Founded in 1990 as Occult, the thrash machine around founding members Maurice Swinkels and Erik Fleuren was reborn as Legion Of The Damned in 2005. On The Poison Chalice, the band unites with Fabian Verweij as second guitarist besides Twan van Geel and hails together with bassist Harold Gielen performing as a five piece for the first time ever on a studio album.

The Poison Chalice is available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold Glow In The Dark Vinyl with Slipmat - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide. Napalm Records Shop exclusive

- 1 LP Gatefold Light Green Transparent - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide. EMP exclusive

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- 2 CD Digipak incl Bonus CD containing live recordings from Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022 and Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

- Music Cassette Green (strictly limited to 100 copies worldwide)

- Digital Album

“The Poison Chalice” lyric video:

"Beheading Of The Godhead" video:

Legion Of The Damned are:

Maurice Swinkels - vocals

Twan Van Geel - guitars

Fabian Verweij - guitars

Harold Gielen - bass

Erik Fleuren - drums