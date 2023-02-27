LEGION OF THE DAMNED To Release The Poison Chalice Album In May; "Beheading Of The Godhead" Music Video Posted

The Legion slays again! Dutch thrash veterans, Legion Of The Damned, have once again entered into an alliance with the devouring depths of black and death metal and unleash another angry beast, The Poison Chalice, on May 26 via Napalm Records. The shredding monster delivers the most delicious pitch-black brew and tortures dark souls into demonic underworlds.

Today, Legion Of The Damned have unleashed the first single and video, “Beheading Of The Godhead”. The intense and impressive official music video was crafted by renowned video production company Grupa 13 and stands out as one of the best videos of their career. The song takes the listener directly into the mind of a demonic magician that collects mankind’s deepest fears and places itself on the same sphere as God.

Watch the brutal music video below.

Founded in 1990 as Occult, the thrash machine around founding members Maurice Swinkels and Erik Fleuren was reborn as Legion Of The Damned in 2005. On The Poison Chalice, the band unites with Fabian Verweij as second guitarist besides Twan van Geel and hails together with bassist Harold Gielen performing as a five piece for the first time ever on a studio album.

The Poison Chalice will be available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold Glow In The Dark Vinyl with Slipmat - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide. Napalm Records Shop exclusive

- 1 LP Gatefold Light Green Transparent - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide. EMP exclusive

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- 2 CD Digipak incl Bonus CD containing live recordings from Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022 and Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

- Music Cassette Green (strictly limited to 100 copies worldwide)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Saints In Torment"

"Contamination"

"Progressive Destructor"

"Skulls Adorn The Traitor’s Gate"

"Behold The Beyond"

"Retaliation"

"Savage Intent"

"Chimes Of Flagellation"

"Beheading Of The Godhead"

"The Poison Chalice"

Bonus CD:

"Werewolf Corpse" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Pray And Suffer" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Diabolist" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Bleed For Me" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Legion Of The Damned" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Intro/Slaughtering The Pigs" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Doom Priest" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020’

"Place Of Sin" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Undead Stillborn" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Intermezzo" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Taste Of The Whip" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Slaves Of The Southern Cross" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"The Window's Breed" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Legion Of The Damned" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Dark Coronation/Outro" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Beheading Of The Godhead" video:

Conquering the European charts for decades, the Legion crowned itself at #17 in the Official German Album Charts with predecessor Slaves Of The Shadow Realms (2019). For almost 35 years, they have formed their aggressive signature sound from the most horrific ingredients of thrash and death metal, combined with brutal blackened influences, resulting in one of the most defined and unique sounds in the scene.

The Poison Chalice comes to life by spreading its eerily beautiful wings within the first few seconds, then dives headfirst into a hellishly furious storm before the second song "Contamination" absolutely kills. In classic Legion Of The Damned manner, there is no escape as the track relentlessly drives into the abyss.

The album spreads brutal and ice cold thrash soundscapes through relentless attacking drums and incredible guitar harmonies from both lead guitarists, underlined by angry bass lines. Infectious thrash treasures such as “Progressive Destructor”, and the almost seven-minute berserk “Behold The Beyond” break necks with hammering guitar riffs and bloody double bass infernos. “Beheading of The Godhead” delivers what the song title promises, before the past 48 minutes of hate closes with a final deep gulp from “The Poison Chalice” - leaving no one behind.

Together with producer Erwin Hermsen, the band has closed the gates of the underworld in Toneshed Studio and demonstrates that they remain the unchallenged masters of brute and unrelenting death-thrash metal in 2023.

Legion Of The Damned are:

Maurice Swinkels - vocals

Twan Van Geel - guitars

Fabian Verweij - guitars

Harold Gielen - bass

Erik Fleuren - drums

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)