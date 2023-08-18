LEMMY & THE UPSETTERS Release Re-Imagined Version Of Their Hit Single "Paradise"; Music Video

The notorious 90s collaboration between legendary guitarist Mike Green and infamous singer/songwriter/bassist Lemmy has been given a new life thanks to the release of their newly-envisioned song, “Paradise”.

Remixed by raucous rockabilly rockers The Brains, the single is available via Cleopatra Records, here. Check out the video for “Paradise” below.

The original version of “Paradise” was co-written and released by Green and Lemmy after they worked together on an Elvis Presley tribute in 1990. Lauded for Lemmy’s “tiger-in-a-windtunnel vocal,” thunderous bass, and Green’s immortal guitar, slashing riff and rhythm out of thin air, “Paradise” was said to bring together everything that was so remarkable about both men.

Now, remixed by the great Rene de la Muerte from The Brains, the new version is revved up and raw, with vocals that suck all the air from the room and a guitar that cuts the vacuum to shreds.

“It was a blast to remix and record. That song has such heaviness and cool rock n roll written all over,” said de la Muerte. “I always loved the way Lemmy mixed rock ’n’roll and metal, because I do the same for the Brains by mixing blues, metal, country, punk, and even Latin music. So, it was very natural to make this song happen.”