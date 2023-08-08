LENNE Releases Music Video For "Plastic" Single

Lenne have released the official music video for the single, "Plastic". The single is from their debut EP, A Sympathetic Antipathy, released through Imagen Records. The video was directed by Steven Nathan of Art in the Chaos Productions.

“'Plastic' was actually our first official tune we did down in Atlanta. This was before we really knew what we were gonna do & even before our current band lineup. We went with 'Letting You Down' as our first single because it was just more radio friendly. But this is really our backbone. We like mashing sounds and genres up. We just spent some time recording new tracks to follow up our debut EP with our official band. Can’t wait to share it with everyone. Meanwhile, we appreciate everyone who checks our video out for 'Plastic' off our EP ASympathetic Antipathy," says Leonard Cerzosie Jr.

A Sympathetic Antipathy can be streamed/downloaded here. Watch the new video below.

A Sympathetic Antipathy tracklisting:

"The Screaming"

"Miracle"

"Plastic"

"Letting You Down"

"No Amends"

Back in the early 2000's, Leonard Cerzosie Jr. started a band with his brother called The Infinite Staircase that did very well as an independent band. the band worked with artists like Earl Slick from David Bowie's band, Candlebox, Sevendust, and even Zakk Wylde. In 2009, they scored a slot on tour with Black Label Society, Sevendust, and Dope that sealed a lot of friendships they still have to this day.

"In 2010, the love of my life passed away suddenly. Pill overdose. It was a devastating time. She was only 27. Morgan Rose and I wrote and recorded the EP, No Amends that was a dedication to my love" says Leonard Cerzosie Jr.

He continues, "Over the years, I've had my hand in multiple projects. I formed "Le Projet" around 2013 that featured members of Candlebox, Sevendust, and The Infinite Staircase. I also joined the Baltimore band "The Mayan Factor" a few years ago and have toured with them in Mexico City and the states. During all this, my mother was diagnosed with ALS. One day- after performing a friend insisted on introducing me to someone. He was confident we needed to meet. That was the day I met Jim Taylor. We did get along immediately and have since been composing all sorts of music together."

"When my mother passed away, Morgan got very involved with what was going on with me and my dad. He invited us out to his place in Atlanta multiple times. We started recording songs with Corey Lowery that would ultimately become 'LeNNe'. We spent much time digging deep for the right lyrics and tones. There were multiple artists involved over the course of a few years, but the official line up is me and Jim led by Morgan," he adds.

A Sympathetic Antipathy is the culmination of a few years of musical collaboration. The project was produced & co-written by Morgan Rose along with Leonard Cerzosie Jr., Corey Lowery, and Jim Taylor. In its various stages of recording, engineering talents include Jose Urquiza, James "Fluff" Harley, and Mike Ferretti. The initial inspiration for the EP was the passing of Lenny's mother after years of battling ALS. Tracks like "Miracle" were written about that struggle. Rose & Cerzosie have a history of writing & recording together and included a remastered version of a song they wrote with The Infinite Staircase in 2013 called "No Amends". Other musicians featured on the EP include Chris Caffrey of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Justin Taylor of Alborn.

The current band line up consists of heavy hitting, Maryland musicians Mike Slaski, Rob Landon, and Stephen Hybdzinski; alongside Jim Taylor from PA and Cerzosie from NY.

"This was originally supposed to just be a session in Atlanta with Morgan & Corey. The plan was to do a song in honor of my mom. We ended up having such cool, sometimes borderline morbid chemistry. Funny fact? The original song that started this whole thing didn't even make the EP. We went along this darker, heavier path while still maintaining all the melodies we initially created," says Leonard Cerzosie Jr.