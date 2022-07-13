LEPROUS Announce Comprehensive “Aphelion” European Tour And Anniversary Shows In The US
July 13, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, continue to tour in promotion of their seventh studio album, Aphelion, which was released last year via InsideOutMusic. The band have announced a comprehensive European headline tour for February/March 2023 with Kalandra in the support role.
The band comments: "Finally we get to do the full Aphelion tour in Europe! We're visiting a big part of the continent this time, and can't wait to be back on the road in Europe for this massive run!"
Get tickets here.
Dates:
February
1 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
3 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
4 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
5 - Utrecht, The Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda
7 - London, UK - 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
8 - Glasgow, UK - Slay
9 - Manchester, UK - 02 Ritz
11 - Bristol, UK - SWX
12 - Paris, France - Salle de Pleyel
13 - Esch, Luxembourg - Rockhal
14 - Lille, France - Le Splendid
15 - Rouen, France - Le 106
16 - La Roche-sur-Yon, France - Quai M
17 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey
18 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
20 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
21 - Lisbon, Portugal - Ao Vivo
23 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
24 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo
25 - Nimes, France - La Paloma
26 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
28 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
March
5 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
7 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic
8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis
11 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2
17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
18 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
And while on the road across North America in 2022 with Apocalyptica, Leprous have also added a few 20th Anniversary headline sets to their schedule.
Dates:
September
20 - Chicago, IL - The WC Social / 20th Anniversary Show
October
7 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720 / 20th Anniversary Show
August
8 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone / 20th Anniversary Show
(Photo - Troll Toftenes)