LEPROUS Announce Comprehensive “Aphelion” European Tour And Anniversary Shows In The US

Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, continue to tour in promotion of their seventh studio album, Aphelion, which was released last year via InsideOutMusic. The band have announced a comprehensive European headline tour for February/March 2023 with Kalandra in the support role.

The band comments: "Finally we get to do the full Aphelion tour in Europe! We're visiting a big part of the continent this time, and can't wait to be back on the road in Europe for this massive run!"

Dates:

February

1 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

3 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

4 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

5 - Utrecht, The Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda

7 - London, UK - 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

8 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

9 - Manchester, UK - 02 Ritz

11 - Bristol, UK - SWX

12 - Paris, France - Salle de Pleyel

13 - Esch, Luxembourg - Rockhal

14 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

15 - Rouen, France - Le 106

16 - La Roche-sur-Yon, France - Quai M

17 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

18 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

20 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

21 - Lisbon, Portugal - Ao Vivo

23 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo

25 - Nimes, France - La Paloma

26 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

28 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

March

5 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

7 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic

8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

11 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

18 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

And while on the road across North America in 2022 with Apocalyptica, Leprous have also added a few 20th Anniversary headline sets to their schedule.

Dates:

September

20 - Chicago, IL - The WC Social / 20th Anniversary Show

October

7 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720 / 20th Anniversary Show

August

8 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone / 20th Anniversary Show

(Photo - Troll Toftenes)