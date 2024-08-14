LEPROUS Debut "Like A Sunken Ship" Music Video
August 14, 2024, 40 minutes ago
Norwegian rock band, Leprous, are pleased to launch the third and final single/video from their eighth studio album, Melodies Of Atonement, out August 30 via InsideOutMusic.
A Dariusz Szermanowicz-directed video for "Like A Sunken Ship" can be viewed below:
Melodies Of Atonement was recorded with David Castillo at Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, mixed by Adam Noble (Biffy Clyro, Placebo, Nothing But Thieves) and mastered by Robin Schmidt (The 1975, The Gaslight Anthem).
Album pre-orders are available here, with the collection available on a variety of formats:
· Ltd. Deluxe 2CD + Blu-Ray Artbook (with bonus track “Claustrophobic”, instrumental mix on bonus CD and Dolby Atmos mix, 5.1 Surround mix as well as HighRes Stereo 24/96 version on Blu-Ray)
· Ltd. CD Mediabook & patch (with bonus track “Claustrophobic” and Leprous logo patch)
· Standard CD Jewelcase
· Digital album (pre-save available now: https://forms.sonymusicfans.com/campaign/leprous_atonement_presave/)
· Digital album (Dolby Atmos)
Vinyl variants:
· Gatefold black 2LP
· Ltd. Gatefold transparent red 2LP
· Ltd. Gatefold neon orange 2LP (300x copies from jpc.de)
· Ltd. Gatefold transparent sun yellow-black marbled 2LP (500x copies from insideoutshop.de & various retailers)
· Ltd. Gatefold clear-black marbled 2LP (500x copies from Omerch UK & Europe)
· Gatefold translucent forest green 2LP (from IOM USA)
· Ltd. Gatefold apple red 2LP (300x – Leprous tour exclusive in USA)
· Ltd. Gatefold sea blue smoke 2LP (500x from Omerch USA)
· Ltd. Gatefold silver 2LP (300x from Omerch USA)
The artwork is based on photography by John Dolan with design by Ritxi Ostáriz.
Melodies Of Atonement tracklisting:
"Silently Walking Alone"
"Atonement"
"My Specter"
"I Hear The Sirens"
"Like A Sunken Ship"
"Limbo"
"Faceless"
"Starlight"
"Self-Satisfied Lullaby"
"Unfree My Soul"
"Silently Walking Alone" video:
"Atonement" video:
Leprous return to North America in September, kicking off a month of dates on September 4 in Nashville. Joining the band are Monuments and Fight The Fight. Tickets are available now via Leprous.net/tours.
Tour dates:
September
4 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl
5 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA
6 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
7 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
8 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
11 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
12 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
13 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
14 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
17 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom
18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
19 - Chicago, IL - Metro
20 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
23 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
26 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
28 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theatre Underground
30 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
October
1 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
4 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
The band has also announced a European headlining trek for 2025, with the band performing a unique set each night. The cities and venues were handpicked by the band and will mark the first time bands can hear the new songs live.
The band said, collectively: “We’ll do seven very exclusive shows in Europe for Melodies Of Atonement. This time we will take the show and production to a new level, so if you wanna experience the ultimate Leprous show, this is it!”
An Exclusive Evening With Leprous dates:
January
16 - Madrid, Spain - Music Station
17 - Paris, France - Salle de Pleyel
31 - London, UK - O2 Forum
February
1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
7 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013
8 - Köln, Germany - Carlswerk
15 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
Leprous lineup:
Einar Solberg – vocals/keys
Tor Oddmund Suhrke – guitars
Robin Ognedal – guitars
Simen Børven – bass
Baard Kolstad – drums