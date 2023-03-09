LEPROUS Launch “Have You Ever?” Drum Playthrough Video; Latin American Tour Confirmed

Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, are currently touring across Europe to promote their latest studio album, Aphelion, which has recently received a special Tour Edition re-launch via InsideOutMusic.

To further enhance this release, Leprous drummer Baard Kolstad has now checked in with a special drum playthrough video for the song, “Have You Ever?”, filmed/recorded with Stamos Koliousis and edited by Fredrik Schumacher.

Baard Kolstad checked in with the following comment while on the road: “It was about time to release a couple of new full drum playthroughs of some newer Leprous songs, and here is the first out of 3 songs I picked! This is for the track 'Have You Ever?', maybe an unexpected pick to some, but we are also doing this track as opening song for the current set of our ongoing European tour. It has a special kind of Leprous intensity, with more broken up beats and breaks than usual. Can’t wait for all entertaining reaction videos to come in the future! And come see us on tour...”

Furthermore, Leprous have announced a next run of dates in Latin America for later this year. Dates below.

November

9 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador

11 - Monterrey, Mexico - Mexico Metal Fest

12 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Pepper Club

15 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro La Cúpula + Borknagar

16 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatrito

17 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Club Carioca

More dates to be announced soon.

Leprous lineup:

Einar Solberg - vocals/keys

Tor Oddmund Suhrke - guitars

Robin Ognedal - guitars

Simen Børven - bass

Baard Kolstad - drums