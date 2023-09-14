LEPROUS Launch “Nighttime Disguise” Drum Playthrough Video; Upcoming Tour Dates Include Coal 10th Anniversary Shows
September 14, 2023, an hour ago
Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, continue to promote their latest studio album, Aphelion, which recently received a special ‘Tour Edition’ relaunch via InsideOutMusic.
To further enhance this release, Leprous drummer Baard Kolstad has now checked in with another special drum playthrough video clip, for the song “Nighttime Disguise”, filmed/recorded with Stamos Koliousis and edited by Fredrik Schumacher. Watch below:
Don't miss Leprous on their upcoming live dates, which include shows in Latin America as well as two very special 10th Anniversary Coal album shows on November 2 in Groningen, The Netherlands and on November 3 at Damnation Festival in Manchester, UK.
Leprous live dates:
September
22 - Sortland, Norway - Sortland Jazz Festival
30 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik / Euroblast Festival
October
20 - Selestat, France - Rock Your Brain Fest
21 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum
November
2 - Groningen, The Netherlands - De Oosterport / Coal 10th Anniversary Show
3 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival / Coal 10th Anniversary Show
9 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador
11 - Monterrey, Mexico - Mexico Metal Fest
12 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Peppers Club + In Flames & Borknagar
15 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro La Cúpula + Borknagar
16 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatrito
17 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Club Carioca
Tickets and further info here.