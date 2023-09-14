LEPROUS Launch “Nighttime Disguise” Drum Playthrough Video; Upcoming Tour Dates Include Coal 10th Anniversary Shows

Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, continue to promote their latest studio album, Aphelion, which recently received a special ‘Tour Edition’ relaunch via InsideOutMusic.

To further enhance this release, Leprous drummer Baard Kolstad has now checked in with another special drum playthrough video clip, for the song “Nighttime Disguise”, filmed/recorded with Stamos Koliousis and edited by Fredrik Schumacher. Watch below:

Don't miss Leprous on their upcoming live dates, which include shows in Latin America as well as two very special 10th Anniversary Coal album shows on November 2 in Groningen, The Netherlands and on November 3 at Damnation Festival in Manchester, UK.

Leprous live dates:

September

22 - Sortland, Norway - Sortland Jazz Festival

30 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik / Euroblast Festival

October

20 - Selestat, France - Rock Your Brain Fest

21 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

November

2 - Groningen, The Netherlands - De Oosterport / Coal 10th Anniversary Show

3 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival / Coal 10th Anniversary Show

9 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador

11 - Monterrey, Mexico - Mexico Metal Fest

12 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Peppers Club + In Flames & Borknagar

15 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro La Cúpula + Borknagar

16 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatrito

17 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Club Carioca

Tickets and further info here.